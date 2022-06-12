ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department says an 18-year-old man from Rochester is recovering after he was shot Saturday evening in the area of Troup Street and Van Auker Street.

A private vehicle took the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital. The RPD said the victim was shot at least one time in his upper body. According to hospital staff, his injuries are not life-threatening.

The RPD said the incident is still under investigation. The RPD does not have any suspects. Anyone with knowledge of this incident is asked to please call 911.