18-year-old dead after car flips over on I-490 in Perinton

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — An 18-year-old has died after a vehicle flipped over and crashed late Monday in the Town of Perinton, officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

Authorities say deputies, along with Bushnells Basin Fire Department, responded to the report of a single vehicle crash on I-490 near exit 27 just before midnight.

Officials say it appears the vehicle was traveling eastbound near the Pittsford-Victor Road exit when it approached a curve in the road.

Authorities say the vehicle left the roadway, and entered the median which cause the vehicle to flip over.

Police say an 18-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the driver has not been released at this time.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.