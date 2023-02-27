An 18-wheeler overturned on Rt. 259 in the Town of Chili (News 8 WROC/Eric Schedlbauer)

Editor’s note: This story has been edited to confirm that the driver of the semi-truck sustained a minor injury from the incident.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An 18-wheeler overturned on Union Street north of Rt. 490 in the Town of Chili Monday morning.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the Pepsi truck went off the west side of the road before coming to a rest on its side, The driver sustained only a minor injury.

MCSO says that southbound traffic is currently shut down and traffic will be interrupted during the removal of the truck. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

An 18 wheeler Pepsi truck has turned over on route 259 right before the 490 interchange. No injuries. Traffic is moving slow in the area #roc @News_8 @mcfw pic.twitter.com/ElM8teg55t — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) February 27, 2023

