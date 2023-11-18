ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Childfirst Network (RCN) held their 17th annual Mad Hatter’s Tea Party & Fashion Show at the Irondequoit Country Club on Saturday.

Families and community members have been coming together to give back to those in need including today, for the 17th annual Mad Hatter’s Tea Party and Fashion Show! Every year the Rochester Childfirst Network and mad hatter’s team up to raise money for RNC and to bring awareness to the childcare programs they offer. Organizers say funding for these kinds of programs is essential and is only growing in need.

RCN, held their event with News 8’s Adam Chodak as emcee to honor Jeri Rombaut, Liz Steinberg, and the children. This event included brunch, a silent auction, a fashion show, and a hat contest!

Joe Sergio, Chair of the Board said “Childcare is really underfunded, a huge need in the community and there’s just not enough to go around. Anything we can do to raise awareness of the need to fund and provide childcare is essential to the community.”

