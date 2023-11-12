ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s that time of year, when the spirit of giving is at its highest. That’s why for the 17th year, News 8 is teaming up with Tops to support Foodlink and help out our neighbors in need.

From Sunday, November 12 through December 24, you can donate online or shop at your local Tops Friendly Markets as part of the annual Food for Families drive.

When heading out to get groceries, please consider purchasing a “Little Brown Bag of Hope” in $5, $10 or $20 increments to provide families with nutritious meals. You can also buy a “virtual” bag by clicking the image below.

You can also drop off donations in person on December 8 as part of our day long big push at the Tops at 1215 Jefferson Road in Henrietta and 3597 Mt Read Blvd in Greece.

Come say hello to News 8 and Audacy Radio teams who will be broadcasting from those locations.