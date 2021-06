GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — The teenager accused of killing her mother in December is due back in court Monday.

Police say 17-year-old Hannah Thomas and her 16-year-old boyfriend Richard Avila killed 36-year-old Ottilia Piros at her home in Greece.

The teens were each arrested and charged with second degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police say they were both living in Arizona and were in the area visiting for the holidays. They were eventually tracked down in Missouri.