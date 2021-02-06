16-year-old female pronounced dead in snow tubing accident in Lewiston

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB)– A 16-year-old female has died after hitting a tree in a snow tubing accident at Clyde L. Burmaster Park in the Town of Lewiston, according to the Niagara County Sheriff.

The sheriff’s office tells us the 16-year-old and a 3-year-old boy were riding down the sledding hill when they struck a tree at the bottom of the hill at 10:14 a.m. on February 6.

The two were transported by ambulance to Oishei Children’s Hospital, the 3-year-old was treated and released, according to authorities.

The 16-year-old, because of her injuries, was pronounced dead subsequent to arriving at the hospital.

The Town of Lewiston Police Department and Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

The Pekin Fire Company and Tri-Community Ambulance responded and rendered aid.

The sledding hill at Burmaster Park is currently closed.