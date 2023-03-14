ALBION, N.Y. (WROC) — The Orleans County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a 16-year-old student for threatening social media posts made allegedly towards the Albion School District.

Tuesday morning just after 6:30 a.m., the Albion School Resource Deputy Prawel was told a threatening social media post had been posted on Snapchat. The Orleans County Sheriff’s Office says the post allegedly targeted the Albion School District with violence.

An investigation by law enforcement revealed a 16-year-old Albion student was responsible for making the post.

The Orleans County Sheriff’s Office says the student and his family have cooperated with law enforcement. The student was taken to the Sheriff’s office for processing.

The suspect told the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office that the statement was posted as a joke and he was playing around.

The student was charged with making a terroristic threat – 490.20 of the NYS Penal Law-Felony, according to the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office.

The student was arraigned in Orleans County Youth Court and was released to the custody of his mother — to Orleans County Probation for intake and electronic monitoring.

He will return to court at a later date, according to the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office.