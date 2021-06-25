15-year-old dies after house fire in Ontario County

SHORTSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — A teenager who was hospitalized via Mercy Flight after a house fire Wednesday has died.

According to the Ontario County Emergency Management Office, William “Bill” Stubinger, 15, passed away Friday as a result of injuries from the fire. Officials say Stubinger’s father is a volunteer with the Manchester Fire Department, and his grandfather is a Shortsville volunteer firefighter.

The fire started around 11:43 p.m. Wednesday at the home on Palmyra Street. An adult and four children escaped, but William had to be rescued by firefighters.

The fire is under investigation by the Ontario County Fire Coordinator’s Office.