ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An exciting day for local first responders, a new class of 15 firefighters graduated from the academy Friday.

Community members gathered for the ceremony where these new recruits were recognized for their hard work and dedication.

Each student underwent 13 weeks of intense training both in the classroom and out in the field. Fire Officials say the need for graduates like these is only growing.

“Call volumes are going up, demand for service is going up, which means we still need people to answer alarms,” Gates Fire District Fire Chief Alan Bubel said. “So, what we can’t get on the volunteer side we have to augment with career staff. And for a lot of departments in the county we have a lot of career staff who have been here for a long time who are headed to retirement, so we have that backlog of people that are retiring after 20 to 25 years of service.”

Those who graduated will be starting full time positions at eight different fire districts in our region. Different departments take turns hosting the academy these graduates worked with the Gates Fire District.