149 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County Monday, 8 new deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 149 new COVID-19 cases Monday, and 8 new deaths.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,369 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

The county is now averaging 168 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 4.4% according to New York State and 6.08% according to the CDC.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 449,165 county residents are fully vaccinated and 479,246 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 63.9% of the county population.

According to the Monroe County Department of Health, 51 patients were hospitalized at Highland, Rochester General, Strong Memorial, and Unity Hospitals Monday. Of those patients, 40 were not vaccinated.

Monroe County provided the following data concerning the ages of those diagnosed with COVID-19 over the past week: