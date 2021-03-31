14 people displaced after apartment fire in Greece overnight

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Fourteen people are displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Greece on Wednesday.

According to fire officials, firefighters responded to Affinity Lane around 12:30 a.m. Upon arrival, flames were seen on the first and second floors of the building. Three people were trapped inside and had to be rescued with ladders.

Huge police and fire presence at an apartment complex on Affinity Ln. in Greece. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/PYC3wRkWNz — Alec Richardson (@alecr66) March 31, 2021

The side of the building appears to be completely burned away up to the roof. Awaiting information on injuries and cause. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/oH1BITf9Vd — Alec Richardson (@alecr66) March 31, 2021

No injuries were reported.

“Its obviously nighttime, we expect people to be sleeping, so people are asleep. This is where smoke detectors play their role,” Chief Stephen Andrews said.

“It’s early activation, people need to be aware of what’s going on. And that’s obviously what made a difference tonight.”

Three fire districts were called to the scene. The cause is still under investigation.