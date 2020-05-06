Breaking News
137 COVID-19 deaths, 1,623 confirmed cases in Monroe County, hospitalizations down to 92
by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 137 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up six from last official count Tuesday.

To date, officials report 1,623 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 27 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 1,623 cases, 92 people are hospitalized and 17 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, Monroe County has received 16,808 tests with 15,185 coming back negative.

There are currently 632 Monroe County residents under mandatory quarantine, and 315 in isolation.

Officials say there are 666 active cases in Monroe County, and 820 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.

Earlier Wednesday, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced the county would be distributing 1 million masks and face coverings to the City of Rochester and local towns throughout t he region, with funding help from the federal CARES Act.

MORE | COVID-19 county by county: Keeping track of local cases throughout the region

Also Wednesday, at his daily briefing in Long Island, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced 232 New Yorkers died from COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the statewide virus death toll close to 20,000 to date.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

