131 COVID-19 deaths, 1,596 confirmed cases in Monroe County, hospitalizations dip below 100

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 131 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up three from last official count Monday

To date, officials report 1,596 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 40 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 1,596 cases, 98 people are hospitalized and 17 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, Monroe County has received 16,007 tests with 14,411 coming back negative.

There are currently 611 Monroe County residents under mandatory quarantine, and 317 in isolation.

Officials say there are 661 active cases in Monroe County, and 804 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.

