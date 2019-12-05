$13,000 donated to 3 area music programs through ‘Round Up for Music’

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — $13,000 will be split between three area music programs, at Aquinas Institute, Rush-Henrietta schools, and Greece schools.

The big reveal! #RoundUpForMusic raised $13,000 for Aquinas, Rush-Henrietta schools, AND Greece schools! 😱 I talked with Greece CSD teacher Aaron Staebell about this fundraiser; stay tuned to @News_8 throughout the day! pic.twitter.com/v2ekULfOTb — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) December 5, 2019

The fundraiser is called “Round Up for Music.”

It’s a partnership between The Distillery, House of Guitars, and the Keeping the Blues Alive foundation.

Community members chose which school to donate to.

#RoundUpForMusic doles out the awards for the fundraiser. Aquinas, Rush schools, and Greece schools received the funding. The Distillery, @HouseofGuitars helped this happen. @News_8 And of course, the Joe Bonamassa foundation. pic.twitter.com/uiMtv8XRX4 — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) December 5, 2019

Aaron Staebell, teacher on special assignment for music with Greece Central School District is grateful the community gave back.

“It feels rewarding, and it feels re-affirming,” Staebell said. “All the work we do everyday at school; when you know the community is behind you, and you know that great organizations are here to help support, it really feels like a great opportunity to make students lives richer by music, and helps everyone by making everyone feel like what we do matters.”

Some serious shredding! These fine axes and amps from the #KeepingTheBluesAlive foundation will go to each school in #RoundUpForMusic! @News_8 pic.twitter.com/c31skvLf40 — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) December 5, 2019

The Keeping Blues Alive foundation also donated a special guitar and amp kit for each school.