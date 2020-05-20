13-year-old struck, killed while riding his bike in Henrietta

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — A 13-year-old student of the Rush Henrietta Central School District was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday.

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene of fatal crash involving a cyclist and a vehicle Tuesday evening near the corner of Martin and West Henrietta Roads.

MCSO confirms a fatality in an accident between a vehicle and cyclist near Martin Rd and W Henrietta Rd @News_8 pic.twitter.com/AFGkJJ0isO — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) May 19, 2020

The victim in that crash was Liam Ronan, a seventh-grader at Burger Junior High School. School officials say Ronan celebrated his 13th birthday earlier this month

His teachers describe him as sweet, smart, polite, well-liked, and a great conversationalist, according to school officials.

Rush Henrietta Central School District Superintendent Lawrence Bo Wright released this statement late Tuesday:

“Dear Rush-Henrietta Families,

It is with profound sadness that I inform you of the death of Liam Ronan, a seventh-grader at Burger Junior High School. Sadly, he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle today.

This month, Liam celebrated his 13th birthday with his family. He opened gifts that many newly minted teenage boys would love – books, a fishing rod, and a Nerf gun, among them. He had many passions, including playing volleyball and the piano and trombone. Liam previously attended Leary and Vollmer elementary schools.

His teachers describe him as sweet, smart, polite, well-liked, and a great conversationalist. “Liam was so smart, he could have taught social studies,” says teacher, Jenaye Tyno. Karyn Stockmaster, a math teacher, shared similar thoughts, saying, ”Liam was one of the brightest students I have ever taught. He always finished early and was eager to help his classmates.”

Stacy Bement, a science teacher, says Liam possessed a brilliant mind, a thirst for knowledge, and a special gift of being able to share it. “I’ll never forget the first time I met Liam,” she says. “He had the biggest smile on his face and told me he loved science!”

It is difficult to imagine the degree of grief that those who love Liam are experiencing now. On behalf of everyone associated with the Rush-Henrietta Central School District, we extend our deepest sympathies. We stand with the Ronan family – including Liam’s sister, Molly, who is preparing to graduate from Rush-Henrietta Senior High School – during this heartbreak.

We know it will be challenging for Liam’s classmates and friends to deal with this, and we are ready to support them. This isn’t news that anyone is prepared to hear. Our Trauma, Illness, and Grief team convened this evening and is prepared to meet the counseling needs of students through virtual means tomorrow. This is true for staff members, as well. We know many of them will be impacted.

Should your child need to speak with someone about this, or need help dealing with feelings, please reach out to any member of our mental health staff. You can find a complete listing by visiting this link. We also want to share these additional resources with you and your family:

Grieving: What’s Normal and When to Worry

Twelve Ways to Help a Grieving Child and Helpful Parent Guidelines There is no easy way to close a message like this. Hug someone you love tonight, and please keep the Ronan family close to your heart in the days ahead”

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.