13-year-old killed after accident in Clyde

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — A 13-year-old was killed after an accident on Thursday.

13-year-old Ayden Atkinson was taken to Newark Wayne Community Hospital after the accident, but ultimately died due to his injuries.

According to a release, officers responded to the area of Lock and West Dezeng Streets for the report of a motor vehicle accident involving a vehicle and a child. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

“Members of the Clyde Savannah School District are mobilizing their counseling services and will be offering services to students and staff relating to this incident,” officials said in a release.

The Clyde Police, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police are investigating the incident.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will provide updates to this developing story.