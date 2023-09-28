ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after he was injured by a firecracker Wednesday night, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers said that they responded to Latta Road for the report of a gunshot and people screaming. Once they arrived, they found the victim with an apparent hand injury.

Investigators said that the victim had an ignited firecracker that went off in his hand. No evidence of gunfire was found at the scene.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

RPD says that the investigation is still ongoing.