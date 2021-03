ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department said a 12-year-old boy was hit by a car on Sunday.

Officials responded to the area of Genesee Street and Frost Avenue around 9 p.m. The child has non-life threatening injuries.

The driver — a 31-year-old Rochester man — stayed at the scene to cooperate with police.

Early details say the boy was running across the street when he was hit. RPD officials said in their latest update that no charges are being filed against the driver.