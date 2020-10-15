12 units damaged, 41 people displaced in major Brockport apartment fire

At the scene of a fire at Viking Apartments in Brockport on Wednesday morning, Oct. 14, 2020. (News 8 WROC Photo/ERIKETA COST)

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials say that a large apartment fire in Brockport left 41 people displaced and 12 units damaged.

The Brockport Fire Department said crews got the call to Viking Apartments and Townhouses just before 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, and it was put out by 8 a.m.

The fire started in a third floor apartment and quickly spread. Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies woke up any residents who may have slept through the alarms by pounding on their doors and walls to alert them.

One deputy, Chris Clawson, had to uses his baton to break a window and help a woman on the ground floor escape. Officials say two residents were transported from the scene, one with injuries from the incident and one who had a medical condition. The person with the medical condition has been treated and released. Several pets were rescued and firefighters salvaged many personal items.

The cause of what turned out to be a third alarm fire is still under investigation. The building was so badly damaged that it had to be razed.

This is what’s left of the Viking Apartment building in Brockport that was on fire this morning. Crews just finished demolishing what was left of it @News_8 pic.twitter.com/IfgMMIM2cw — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) October 14, 2020

Multiple fire and EMS agencies reported to the scene, including responders from Monroe County, Genesee County, and Orleans County.

Clothing, personal items, and other donations can be dropped off at Grinds 122 Cafe, 58 Main BBQ & Brew, Reliant Bank, Brockport First Baptists Church, and Howard Hanna.

You can also donate using PayPal to https://the10mileproject.org/.