112 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 1,342 confirmed cases, 102 hospitalizations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 112 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up four from last official count Monday.

To date, officials report 1,342 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 46 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 1,342 cases, 102 people are hospitalized and 22 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, Monroe County has received 12,161 tests with 10,819 coming back negative.

There are currently 618 Monroe County residents under mandatory quarantine, and 275 in isolation.

Officials say there are 622 active cases in Monroe County, and 608 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.

