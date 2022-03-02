ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An 11-year-old child was hospitalized after being hit by a car while crossing the street near Webster Avenue Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, officers responded to Webster Avenue around 8:30 a.m. for the report of a pedestrian hit. Investigators say the child entered the roadway and was struck by a passing car.

Police say the victim was transported to Rochester General Hospital for minor injuries.

No citations were issued at this time.

An investigation into the incident is currently ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

