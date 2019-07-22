11 days of no power for Lyons mobile home park

LYONS, N.Y. (WROC) — Monday marks the eleventh day of no power at a mobile home park in Lyons.

The power was shut off by the town due to safety concerns that date back years — including naked power lines and power surges.

Some residents have gas generators, and others have stayed at hotels, but for many, the cost to stay somewhere else, or keep their generators fueled, is getting to be too much.

Officials say New York State Electric and Gas did install a new utility pole and wires, but the media representative for NYSEG says repairs to the infrastructure within the park need to be made by the park’s owner.

The park’s owner has asked not to be reached for comment.