PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — $10.7 million was awarded to Monroe County’s Perinton for affordable senior housing, NY Governor Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday.

Additionally, $1.1 million was awarded to the Village of Oakfield in Genesee County, also for senior housing.

The former project, Baird Road Senior Apartments, is a new construction that will being 76 affordable apartments for seniors 62 and older. 38 of those apartments will feature supportive services from Rochester General funded through an award from Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative.

The award was given due to the building’s environmentally-conscious design, which includes rooftop solar panels, low-carbon materials, and shared heat-pump water heaters.

Oakland’s $1.1 million is slated for renovations to an existing senior housing facility named School House Manor. The building was previously converted form a historic school building through the USDA Rural Development Section 515 Program.

The project will repair structural issues, work to make the building more energy-efficient, and add eight new apartments from currently underutilized spaces.

Both awards are part of a five-year, $25 billion statewide housing initiative by Hochul to create affordable, equitable, stable housing, according to the Governor’s office. $104 million of that $25 billion was given out today to 16 development projects across the state.

Among other things, the plan looks to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes across New York, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations.

Additionally, these projects will provide free or low-cost internet to residents as part of an imitative to close the digital divide for lower-income New Yorkers.

“[T]oday’s awards will move us one step closer toward achieving our goal of making New York a more affordable place for all,” Governor Hochul stated in a press release. “With sustainable designs, on-site supportive services, and expanded access to free or low-cost broadband internet, we’re not just building homes with these awards; we’re creating vibrant, more enduring communities.”