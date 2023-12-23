ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Roc Royal Foundation and Rochester Prep presented the 10th annual holiday toy giveaway on Saturday.

1,000 children aged one through twelve pre-registered to celebrate the day with gifts, snacks, and pictures with Santa. The goal of this annual event is to give back to the community especially kids and families in need.

Roc Royal Foundation is an organization that provides the city of Rochester with meaningful events and programs for youth and families that uplift the community. Their mission is to strengthen neighborhoods one block at a time.