ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Wednesday Powerball ticket just shy of winning the $700 million jackpot was sold at A1 Food and Meat Market on South Plymouth Avenue in Rochester.

The ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball, meaning that despite missing out on the jackpot, the lucky winner walked away with $100,000.

According to New York Lottery officials, the Powerplay multiplier for Wednesday’s drawing was 2, which means the third place prize – not including the jackpot – got doubled to $100,000.

No one ended up hitting the jackpot Wednesday, bringing the grand total to an estimated $800 million for Saturday’s drawing. After 36 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner, the total jackpot has now grown to the fifth-largest in U.S. history.

The City of Rochester has seen a recent trend of luck when it comes to lottery drawings. Earlier this month, a person won $1,000 A Week For Life after purchasing a ticket on Lyell Avenue.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field one to of 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.