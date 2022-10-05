ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A lucky ticket worth $1,000 a week for life was sold at Tucci’s on Lyell Avenue in Rochester, The New York Lottery (NYL) announced Wednesday.

The winning ticket was purchased on Tuesday, October 4 with winning numbers 9-15-32-40-42, and a Cash Ball of 1. According to NYL, the prize guarantees $1,000 per week for life.

The winning numbers for the CASH4LIFE game are drawn from a field of one to 60. The Cash Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to four. The CASH4LIFE drawing takes place every Monday and Thursday at approximately 9 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.