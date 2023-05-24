ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Memorial Day marks the remembrance of those who died serving our country, and celebrations over the long weekend.

But it also marks the start of the “100 Deadliest Days” for teen drivers. Police agencies across the country say fatal crashes involving teens increase dramatically between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

New York State Trooper Lynnea Crane says there’s a lot you can’t control on the road, but what you can control are the decisions you make.

“Your choice to put your seatbelt on slow down drive sober and put your phone away are the greatest predictors of whether or not you will make it home safely,” Crane said.

Crane adds 50% of crashes involving young drivers list speed as a cause. She wants to remind people: you are legally required to wear a seatbelt at all times in New York State.

So Crane adds these tips may not only save your life, but save you money in potential tickets.