10-year-old patient at Golisano Children's Hospital puts up sign, gets sent bacon

Posted: May 20, 2019 04:07 PM EDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 12:52 AM EDT

A patient at Golisano Children's Hospital in Rochester found a creative way to land some bacon.

In a tweet, the hospital says 10-year-old Jackson put up a poster on his hospital window reading "Send Bacon."

In response, community members who spotted the sign ended up sending him bacon, bacon jerky, and even bacon-themed Band-Aids.

 

 

