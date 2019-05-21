10-year-old patient at Golisano Children's Hospital puts up sign, gets sent bacon
A patient at Golisano Children's Hospital in Rochester found a creative way to land some bacon.
In a tweet, the hospital says 10-year-old Jackson put up a poster on his hospital window reading "Send Bacon."
In response, community members who spotted the sign ended up sending him bacon, bacon jerky, and even bacon-themed Band-Aids.
