10-year-old patient at Golisano Children's Hospital puts up sign, gets sent bacon

Photo from @URMed_GCH

A patient at Golisano Children's Hospital in Rochester found a creative way to land some bacon.

In a tweet, the hospital says 10-year-old Jackson put up a poster on his hospital window reading "Send Bacon."

In response, community members who spotted the sign ended up sending him bacon, bacon jerky, and even bacon-themed Band-Aids.