10 hospitalized after 2 cars crash, hitting 8 pedestrians in Geneva

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — A two-car crash sent 10 people to area hospitals Monday evening, after the vehicles hit eight people standing on a nearby street corner.

It happened on the corner of State Route 14 and Glass Factory Bay shortly before 7:30 p.m. According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Patrick Babb was driving south on Rt. 14 when he failed to yield the right of way while turning onto Glass factory Bay. Investigators say Babb struck a northbound car, sending both vehicles crashing into eight people standing on the corner.

Police said one pregnant person was flown to Strong Memorial Hospital as a precaution. They said all injuries were considered non-life threatening.

Babb was cited for Reckless Driving and failing to yield a left hand turn.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News 8's Backyard BBQ Contest! Enter Today

Trending Stories

Destination NY
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss