1 year old found unresponsive in Penfield Pool

Update: The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says the 18-month-old is listed in guarded condition at Strong Memorial Hospital.
Rochester, NY (WROC) – A 1-year-old girl was found unresponsive in a pool at a home on Naples Circle in Penfield.
The child was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital. Police say she still had a heartbeat. Life-saving measures were taken at the home.
The initial call came in at 4:30 pm.
Police tell us the family was in the house when the 1-year-old wandered away.
This is a developing story. We will have updates as they come.