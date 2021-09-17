1 year later: Still no arrests in Pennsylvania Ave. mass shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sunday marks one year since one of the largest mass shootings in Rochester’s history, and there have still been no arrests made.

Police said two people were killed and 14 others injured after a party of more than 100 people on Pennsylvania turned violent on September 19, 2020.

Jaquayla Young and Jarvis Alexander, both 19 years old, were killed.

One year later, no arrests have been made in this shooting, despite a $10,000 reward still being offered for information that could lead to an arrest.

