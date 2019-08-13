1 year later: How Lodi is recovering from 2018’s devastating floods

LODI, N.Y. (WROC) — Exactly one year ago, Seneca County experienced sever flooding. Residents in Lodi were hit particularly hard.

The water at Lodi State Park was a little choppy Tuesday, but the scene is a lot better than it was on this day in 2018.

At least five inches of rain fell in Lodi last year. Rescue crews saved more than 60 people from high waters. A curfew was even enacted to keep people safe at night.

This video shows a car floating away from a family vacationing at a campground in Lodi, NY. pic.twitter.com/Fxm15CUGoq — News 8 – WROC-TV (@News_8) August 14, 2018

Multiple shelters opened up around the county and community leaders called on the state for help.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) gave more than $600,000 in public assistance grants to the area.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will have a full recap on the one year anniversary of Lodi flooding later today.