1 year after Pennsylvania Ave. mass shooting, families gather to pray, reflect

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It has been exactly one year since the worst mass shooting in Rochester’s history. Family of the victims and community members gathered at the same area Sunday to pray and reflect.

Police said two people were killed and 14 others injured after a party on Pennsylvania Avenue turned violent. Jaquayla Young and Jarvis Alexander, both 19 years old, were killed.

For Candice Howard, life is still difficult without her sister-in-law Young. Howard says Young was funny, caring and now, is greatly missed.

“It’s been so hard to deal with — holidays going by and not watching her come down the stairs,” Howard said. “It’s been really rough. Nothing will take this pain away. I just feel like she’s stuck at school. At college, and we’re just waiting for her to come home. We just want to be near her, and someone just took her.”

Those who came together to remember the two teenagers that lost their lives joined a prayer circle that was held just yards away from the shooting’s location.

Despite a $10,000 reward still being offered for information that could lead to an arrest, Rochester Police have yet to make an arrest in this shooting.