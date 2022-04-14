MOUNT MORRIS, N.Y. (WROC) — Authorities say at least one person was seriously injured following a crash on Route 36 in Livingston County Wednesday.

According to Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty, officials were at the scene of a crash along Route 36 near the Village of Leicester that resulted in a serious injury.

As per the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department’s Twitter, the roadway in which the crash happened was closed to traffic for several hours.

Further details pertaining to the number of people involved have not been released at this time.

