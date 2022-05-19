ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 40-year-old man was hospitalized after being hit by a car while attempting to cross West Ridge Road Thursday overnight.

Authorities say officers were led to the intersection of Wast Ridge Road and Palm Street for the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle around 12:30 a.m.

Once at the location, officials found the non-city resident victim, who was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the vehicle involved was facing a green light during the incident and its driver remained close by during the time officers arrived at the scene. Officials reported this was not a hit-and-run crime, and specified that alcohol and/or drugs are being ruled out as a factor in the crash.

No tickets were issued, according to police. The area was originally closed to traffic but has since reopened.

