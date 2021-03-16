$1 million for Police Accountability Board included in NYS budget

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 05: Rochester police officers march towards demonstrators as they aim their weapons on September 05, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Prude died after being arrested on March 23, by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. This is the fourth consecutive night of protesting since the family released bodycam footage of Mr. Prude’s arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Senate version of the New York State Budget included $1 million in additional funding for the Rochester Police Accountability Board, according to Senator Samra Brouk (SD-55).

“The work of the Rochester Police Accountability Board reflects the will of the people,” Senator Brouk said in a statement. Brouk is also the chair of the New York State Mental Health Committee.

“Input from community members and oversight of law enforcement creates safer and better cities. The acts of violence by police here in recent months have been devastating and relentless: the death of Daniel Prude last spring, the pepper-spraying of a 9-year-old girl in January, a mother and her child pepper-sprayed by police last month, and the shooting death just last week of Tyshon Jones, a young man in a crisis of grief over the death of his grandmother. Dedicated funding for the Police Accountability Board is an important first step in breaking this vicious cycle.”

The PAB has been investigating the incidents mentioned and how different responses from police or other agencies could have resulted in different outcomes.

“Our community spent generations fighting to create the Police Accountability Board—and now, the Police Accountability Board Alliance is fighting to make sure the Board has the independence and resources it needs to do its job,” officials from the PAB said in a statement.