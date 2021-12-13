Man dies from injuries following house fire in Irondequoit

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — A man has died from injuries following a weekend fire in Irondequoit, police officials told News 8 Monday.

Crews responded to the home on Willowen Drive in Irondequoit around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters said the fire appears to have started in the basement.

One man was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, but he ultimately succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Another resident was removed from the house, but did not sustain any injuries.

Investigators are working on determining a cause for the fire.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Police say more information will be provided later Monday.

