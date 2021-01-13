1 dead after crashing into tractor-trailer near Rt. 104, I-590 in Irondequoit

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — A person has been killed after a crash in the area of Rt. 104 and I-590 on Tuesday evening.

According to New York State Police, troopers responded to the area around 10:46 p.m. for the report of a “car vs. tractor trailer fatal accident.”

The driver of a car traveling westbound on Rt. 104 when for an unknown reason struck the back of a westbound tractor trailer. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.