ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — One person was killed after a head on collision on County Road 13, East of County Road 7 in the Town of Manchester.

Ontario County Sheriff Deputies responded to the area around 9:50 p.m. on Sunday. According to the deputies, the driver of the 2012 Ford Escape was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the 2016 Hyundai Sonata was transported by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.