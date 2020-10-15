1 killed after accident on Culver Road in Irondequoit

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — One person driving a dirt bike was killed after an accident in Irondequoit on Wednesday evening.

According to the Irondequoit Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Culver and Whitlock Road around 7:40 p.m. for the report of an accident. “The accident involved a dirt bike travelling northbound on Culver Road and a vehicle turning from southbound on Culver Road to Whitlock Road,” a statement from IPD reads.

The two collided and the dirt bike driver was taken to Rochester General Hospital where they eventually succumbed to their injuries. According to IPD the driver of the other vehicle was uninjured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.