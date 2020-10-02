1 killed, 7 rescued from apartment fire on Chili Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person was killed and seven other were rescued in an apartment fire on Chili Avenue early Friday morning.

RFD tells me one person died from this apartment fire. Age & gender not known at this time. Seven people had to be rescued and one person rescued via ladder. There are 12 apt units. Medical examiner just arrived on scene. #Roc https://t.co/qjm1VloNT1 — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) October 2, 2020

A neighbor on scene said the person killed was a woman in her 60s. According to the Rochester Fire Department, one person was hospitalized from the fire that started at 3 a.m. Firefighters said when they arrived on scene, they say heavy smoking coming out of the building — which houses 12 units.

“They were able to assist six occupants out of the building as well as rescue one occupant from a second floor balcony via a ladder. One of the people assisted out of the building was transported to the hospital with what is believed to be smoke inhalation,” Lt. Ryan Fleming said in a statement.

The scene was under control in approximately 45 minutes and the fire was contained to the apartment of origin.

“The initial structure like I said it was high heat low visibility,” Fleming said. “Once they got to the apartment and they said it was coming out of the doorway that’s an intense fire and even try to attempt get into building a fire like that without a hose is heroic in itself.”

The Red Cross is on scene to help with the displaced residents. About 35 firefighters responded to the scene to help. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“RFD would like to remind the community to make sure they have working smoke alarms as well as CO alarms in their homes. Early detection devices save lives.”

Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.