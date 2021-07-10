1 killed, 4 injured in Seneca Lake boating accident

YATES COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Yates County deputies, marine patrol and the Himrod Fire Department responded to a call of a boat accident on Seneca Lake around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to Yates County police, a high-performance, 45ft. boat made an abrupt turn at a high-rated speed, ejecting the six people on board into the water, killing one person.

Cynthia Stuck, of Waterloo, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was 65 years old.

According to the Yates County Sheriff’s Office, the injuries of the others involved is as follows:

Deloss Stuck, 57 of Waterloo, taken to Thompson Hospital (husband of deceased)

Jessica Stine, 40 of Fishers, taken to Thompson Hospital (daughter of deceased)

David Knorr, 44 of Clifton Springs, taken to Strong Memorial Hospital (medivac)

Alyssa Knorr, 40 of Clifton Springs, taken to Strong Memorial Hospital (medivac)

Michael Battley, 48 of Seneca Falls, taken to Thompson Hospital, however no treatment was needed

The Yates County Sheriff’s Office says Personal Flotation Devices were not worn, but were on the boat at the time of the accident.

NEW: One person is dead and four people injured after a boat accident on Seneca Lake.



Happened just before 5:30 this evening. Details from Yates County Sheriff: @News_8 pic.twitter.com/IirgEAKmdU — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) July 10, 2021

Penn Yan Volunteer Ambulances were at the scene in addition to two medivac helicopters (Mercy and Life net).

Deputies and Investigators interviewed several witnesses. Sheriff Marine patrol has impounded the vessel for further investigation and accident reconstruction.

Nearby witnesses to the incident described the rollover was marked by an echoing ‘boom’ sound.

“It’s important to enjoy the water but be safe and take it slow when your close to shore and other boats, witness Ed Corriveau said. “And that unfortunately was not what happened, it was a horrific thing the boat was going pretty fast and then stopped and people were in the water and its’ horrific.”

The investigation remains ongoing.