1 killed, 2 injured in Genesee County crash

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — One man was killed in a car crash that sent two other passengers to the hospital on Monday.

The driver, 25-year-old Elijah Coombs was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, around 7 p.m., the vehicle swerved into the other lane and then off the road on Townline Road near Buffalo Street in Bergen. The car hit several trees on the driver’s side before crashing into a utility pole and flipping.

The two passengers were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital — one by mercy flight.

“Right now we’re still trying to determine why the driver could not maintain his respective lane of travel,” Sgt. Jason Saile with the GCSO said. “Environmental factors were not a cause in the accident. So at this point we do not know why the car traveled off the south shoulder of the road. The investigation is still ongoing.”

According to the GCSO, the damage to the car was so significant, the backseat passenger had to be cut out of the wreckage.

