Bystanders help driver, passenger escape rollover crash on Empire Blvd.

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a rollover crash on Empire Boulevard injured one person Monday afternoon.

Officials say the two-vehicle crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. near the Penfield-Irondequoit town border on Empire.

They say an eastbound Subaru Forester was slowing to make a right turn into the Bay Creek Paddle Center. They say a Chevrolet Cobalt did not slow down in time and struck the Forester in the rear. The collision flipped the Forester over and it was resting on its roof.

Police say for a brief period, the occupants of the Forester were unable to get out. However, they soon extricated themselves with the assistance of bystanders.

The driver of the Cobalt, a 87-year-old female from Webster, was taken to RGH with non-life threatening injuries. There were no passengers in the Cobalt.

The driver of the Forester, a 30-year-old male from Rochester, was uninjured. His adult passenger was also uninjured.

Empire remained open throughout the investigation, but each direction was briefly dropped to one lane during clean-up procedures.

Large emergency presence here on Empire Blvd. You can see the turned over red car across the road. Unknown if it is the only vehicle involved. Major backup on Empire going east by the bay at this time. MCSO on scene. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/EUkAeaDnk9 — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) May 31, 2021

