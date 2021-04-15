1 hospitalized after 2-alarm fire at University Tower

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person was hospitalized after they were found unconscious by firefighters who were responding to a 2-alarm fire at University Tower.

On Tuesday, around 11 p.m., the Rochester Fire Department responded to University Tower, 625 University Avenue, for an automatic fire alarm.

RFD on scene for an apartment fire at the University Tower in the city. An upper floor apartment had smoke billowing out of it. I saw one badly burned person get taken away in an ambulance, actively receiving chest compressions. Hopefully they will be okay. #roc @News_8 pic.twitter.com/6oURrA1rY7 — Alec Richardson (@alecr66) April 15, 2021

Shortly after arrival, a second alarm was declared due to size of building and number of occupants in building — “bringing more resources to the scene to help fight the fire and remove occupants,” fire officials said in a release.

Once inside the lobby the crews were notified that the fire was on the 9th floor and found a heavy smoke condition in the 9th floor hallway.

“They found the door to the fire apartment and gained entry, extinguished the fire and began searching the apartment. They found one unconscious occupant. They removed the occupant from the apartment to crews at the elevator, who brought the occupant down to the lobby. Crews in the lobby began giving medical attention to patient.”

The person was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Other occupants in the building exited on their own with assistance from fire fighters or sheltered in place.

The fire was contained to the one apartment on the 9th floor.

All other occupants were able to return to their apartments. There were no other injuries reported.

According to RFD, the building is 12 stories high with 11 floors of apartments — 125 apartments in all. The fire is considered undetermined and under investigation.

