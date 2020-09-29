1 dead after tractor-trailer crash on Rush Mendon Road

One person is dead after a crash on Tuesday morning, Sept. 29, 2020. (News 8 WROC photo/Jay Gardner)

RUSH, N.Y. (WROC) — One person is dead after a tractor-trailer crash on Rush Mendon Road Tuesday morning.

A tractor-trailer was eastbound on Rush Mendon Road and went off the south side of the road, striking multiple trees before coming to rest. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

“At this time, it appears that the driver may have had a medical event,” Monroe County Sheriff’s Officer Srgt. Matthew Bottone said in a statement.

The accident resulted in a large fluid spill which required response from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Monroe County Fire Bureau Hazmat Team and New York State Spill Response Team.

Rush Mendon Road was closed between Pinnacle Road and Rush Henrietta Townline Road but has now reopened to normal traffic.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.