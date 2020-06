CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. WROC) — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motorcycle crash that left one man dead.

46-year-old David Cronk was killed when he lost control of his motorcycle, left the roadway and hit a sign and a tree.

Deputies said the crash happened at the intersection of Middle Chesire Road and Butler Road in Canandaigua.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.