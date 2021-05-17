1 dead after head-on crash in Sodus

SODUS, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police officials say one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in the Town of Sodus.

Officials say deputies responded to Sodus Center Road around 2 p.m. for the report of a serious head-on crash.

Authorities say a commercial vehicle was traveling eastbound when it collided with a passenger vehicle traveling westbound in the center of the road.

Police say at this time it is unclear which vehicle crossed over the center line and caused the crash.

Police say the driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the commercial vehicle was taken to Newark-Wayne Hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

