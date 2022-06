FARMINGTON, N.Y. (WROC) — A person is dead after a crash on Shortsville Road in Farmington Thursday.

News 8 crew members at scene say state police deputies have blocked off Shortsville Road and nearby areas to investigate a fatal crash.

Further details regarding the incident are not available at this time.

Authorities say this remains an active investigation.

State police on scene of a fatal crash on shortsville rd in Farmington. Sections of the rd have been blocked off while they investigate @News_8 pic.twitter.com/1IzzvYB2JA — jaygardner (@jaygardner78) June 23, 2022

